Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2022: NRP,NEX,VIVK

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sinking 4.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 4.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was shedding 5.1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 2.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.05 to $116.34 per barrel, reversing an earlier decline, while Brent crude was adding $0.42 to $118.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 higher at $7.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Natural Resource Partners (NRP) slid 3.3% after the thermal coal producer late Wednesday said it has retired $98 million of its 9.125% senior notes due 2025 since April 1, reducing its yearly interest costs by around $9 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) rose 1.6% after Stifel raised its price target for the energy services company by $3 to $17 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Vivakor (VIVK) rose over 38% after the clean-energy technologies firm announced its purchase of privately held Silver Fuels Delhi and White Claw Colorado City for about $37.4 million in common stock, promissory notes and assumed liabilities.

