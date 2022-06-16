Energy
EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2022: EQNR, REI, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.42% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.58% at $114.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.57% to $117.84 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 5.32% higher at $7.82 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has signed an agreement with Centrica to deliver additional gas supplies to the UK. Equinor was almost 1% lower recently.

Ring Energy (REI) said it is joining the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the end of the 2022 Russell Indexes Annual Reconstitution. Ring Energy was recently slipping past 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQNR REI XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular