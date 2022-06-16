Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2022: EQNR, REI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.42% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.58% at $114.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.57% to $117.84 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 5.32% higher at $7.82 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) said it has signed an agreement with Centrica to deliver additional gas supplies to the UK. Equinor was almost 1% lower recently.

Ring Energy (REI) said it is joining the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the end of the 2022 Russell Indexes Annual Reconstitution. Ring Energy was recently slipping past 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.