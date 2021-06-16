Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2021: REI, HAL, RIG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently down by 0.16%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.06% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by 0.18%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.13 at $71.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.11 to $74.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $3.20 per 1 million BTU.

Ring Energy (REI) was gaining over 2% in value after saying all three wells from its Northwest Shelf acreage have begun producing oil within three to four days of coming online.

Halliburton (HAL) said it has secured a contract from Kuwait Oil Co. to expand the oil company's digital transformation efforts to maximize operational efficiency and increase production. Halliburton was slightly lower in recent trading.

Transocean (RIG) said two of its drilling platforms have secured harsh environment contract awards collectively worth $116 million. Transocean was marginally declining recently.

