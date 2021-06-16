Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2021: HAL,EQNR,AMTX,REI

Energy stocks pared a portion of their prior losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.03 higher at $72.15 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a much larger-than-expected 7.36 million-barrel decline in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.21 to $74.20 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.01 to $3.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Halliburton (HAL) was narrowly lower, giving back a 1% gain earlier that followed the company saying it received a contract from Kuwait Oil Co. to accelerate its digital transformation efforts and maximize operational efficiency and increase production.

Equinor (EQNR) dropped 3.4% after the Norwegian energy major was hit with a pair of downgrades with Citigroup lowering its stock rating to sell from neutral and Danske Bank trimming its call to hold from buy.

To the upside, Ring Energy (REI) gained 3.4% after saying all three of its newly drilled, 74%-owned wells in western Texas began producing oil within three or four days of coming online and were each averaging about 300 barrels of oil per day over the past week.

Aemetis (AMTX) rose 2.9% after naming the engineering services contractor for its renewable energy project in Riverbank, Calif., that is expected to produce 45 million gallons of low-carbon jet and diesel fuel from orchard and forest wood waste per year beginning in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.