Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2021: EQNR,AMTX,REI

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.14 to $72.26 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration reported a much larger-than-expected 7.36 million-barrel decline in commercial inventories last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was advancing $0.44 to $74.43 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $3.25 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) dropped 3.3% after the Norwegian energy major was hit with a pair of downgrades on Wednesday, with Citigroup lowering its stock rating to sell from neutral previously and Danske Bank trimming its call for Equinor shares to hold compared with its prior buy rating.

Aemetis (AMTX) rose 4.4% after Wednesday naming the engineering services contractor for its renewable energy project in Riverbank, Calif., that is expected to produce 45 million gallons of low-carbon jet and diesel fuel from orchard and forest wood waste per year beginning in 2023.

Ring Energy (REI) gained 1.4% after Wednesday saying all three of its newly drilled, 74%-owned wells in western Texas began producing oil within three or four days of coming online and were each averaging about 300 barrels of oil per day over the past week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.