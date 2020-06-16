Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2020: SLB,CLIR,XOM,MCEP,EQM,ETRN

Energy stocks largely maintained their Tuesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.36 higher at $38.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose 88 cents to $40.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) was fractionally higher in late Tuesday trading after the oilfield-services company announced "major changes" to its organizational structure expected to reduce its annual costs by more than $1.5 billion. The company said it will likely take between $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in cash charges against future earnings as part of the process of cutting costs as well as eliminating jobs.

ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) rallied Tuesday, at one point climbing 316% to its highest share price since December 2017 at $3.33 after late Monday saying it received a purchase order from ExxonMobil (XOM) to build and install process burners at an Exxon refinery in Baytown, Texas. Financial details of the order were not disclosed.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) also was rising almost 100% this afternoon, easing from a nearly 205% surge earlier Tuesday that followed the oil and natural gas producer reporting Q1 net income of $0.07 per unit, reversing a $3.19 per unit net loss during the same January-to-March fiscal period last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) was narrowly higher, overcoming a nearly 5% decline earlier Tuesday after the energy storage and transportation services company disclosed plans for an $800 million private placement of two new series of senior unsecured notes and using the net proceeds to pay down debt owed under its $3 billion revolving credit facility. CFRA Tuesday also said it was dropping coverage of EQM Midstream ahead of its scheduled acquisition by Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) closing on Wednesday.

