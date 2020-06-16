Energy Sector Update for 06/16/2020: MCEP, CNP, SPWR, USO, UNG, XLE

Energy stocks were mostly gaining during premarket Tuesday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 4.2%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was up 3%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) slipped 3.1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $1.16 to $38.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $1.13 higher to $40.85 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) jumped more than 156%. The company on Monday posted Q1 net income of $2.8 million, swinging from a net loss of $3.8 million a year ago. Total revenue was $13 million, lower than $14.6 million in Q1 2019.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) added more than 3% after its subsidiary Vectren said late Monday it will retire or exit investments in agreements involving 730 megawatts (MW) of coal generation and implement other strategies to achieve its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 75%.

SunPower (SPWR) rose almost 6% after announcing that it expects to complete the planned spin-off of Maxeon Solar Technologies in Q3. The company also reiterated its Q2 guidance due to continued improvements in its US and International Distributed Generation business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.