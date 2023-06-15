News & Insights

Energy
PTEN

Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2023: PTEN, NEX, VTNR, ESTE, XLE, USO, UNG

June 15, 2023 — 09:17 am EDT

Energy stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently unchanged. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.63%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.91% at $68.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.9% to $73.86 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.78% higher at $2.41 per 1 million BTU.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was climbing past 2% after the company and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) said they have struck a deal to merge in an all-stock transaction valuing the combined company at about $5.4 billion.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was up more than 3% after saying it has completed the D4 Renewable Identification Numbers certification process by the US Environmental Protection Agency, and it may now generate RINs credits for each gallon of renewable fuel produced at its Mobile, Alabama, refining plant.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was slightly advancing after saying it signed an agreement to acquire Novo Oil & Gas Holdings for $1.5 billion.

