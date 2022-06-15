Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2022: RNW,BP,VTNR

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.3% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.34 to $117.59 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Wednesday reported a surprise increase in commercial inventories during the seven days ended June 10, growing by 2 million barrels compared with market expectations for a 1.4-million-barrel decline last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.75 to $120.42 per barrel, while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.44 higher at $7.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ReNew Energy Global (RNW) slid 3.7% after the Indian wind- and solar-energy utility overnight reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of 8.76 rupees ($0.12) per share, improving on a 9.82 rupees per share loss during the same quarter last year but still trailing the three-analyst mean looking for a 0.67 rupees per share loss for the three months ended March 31.

BP (BP) was 0.2% lower after Wednesday announcing plans to buy a 41% stake in a green hydrogen energy hub in Pilbara, Australia, for an undisclosed amount. At full capacity, the Asian Renewable Energy Hub is expected to produce around 1.6 million tons of green hydrogen each year.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) added 1% after saying chief operating officer John Strickland moved into the newly created position of vice president of black oil operations on June 10 and was succeeded as COO by James Rhame, who most recently was a vice president and general manager at privately held Motiva Chemical. It also said Alvaro Ruiz, previously the executive vice president for corporate development at the company, was promoted late last week to the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

