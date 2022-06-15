Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2022: BP, PBR, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) advancing by 0.04% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.29% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.15% at $118.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.10% to $121.05 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.03% higher at $7.48 per 1 million BTU.

Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), also known as Petrobras, and Raizen signed an agreement to jointly evaluate the potential for the production and sale of biomethane. Petrobras was up more than 1% recently.

BP (BP) was slightly higher after saying it has agreed to buy a 41% stake in Asian Renewable Energy Hub, a green hydrogen energy hub in Pilbara, Australia, for an undisclosed amount.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and Compagnie des Bois du Gabon said they are working together on a model of sustainable and responsible forest management. TotalEnergies was marginally declining recently.

