Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2021: TRCH,RIG,LEU,STEM

Energy stocks added to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was 2.7% higher and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 0.4%, reversing a midday decline.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.24 higher at $72.12 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.26 to $74.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.13 to $3.23 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rallied, at one point rising almost 72% to a best-ever $6.15 a share after declaring a special dividend of new series A preferred shares, with the June 24 distribution entitling investors to a pro-rata share of future proceeds from the company's oil and gas assets following its upcoming merger with Canadian electromagnetic films company Metamaterials.

Transocean (RIG) rose 3.7% after the drillship operator filed a shelf registration for various securities, including common shares, warrants to buy additional stock and debt instruments.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was fractionally higher after saying the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its license amendment request to produce high-assay, low-enriched uranium at its enrichment facility at Piketon, Ohio.

On the losing side, Stem (STEM) declined 10% after saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a new funding relationship with CleanCapital, with Stem becoming CleanCapital's preferred provider for clean energy storage equipment and software, including the right of first refusal for all of CleanCapital's storage projects the companies originate together.

