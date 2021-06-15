Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2021: RIG,LEU,STEM

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.10 to $71.98 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.99 to $73.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 lower at $3.25 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.7% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Transocean (RIG) rose 3.3% after the drillship operator filed a shelf registration for various securities, including common shares, warrants to buy additional stock and debt instruments.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was fractionally higher Monday saying the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved its license amendment request to produce high-assay, low-enriched uranium at its enrichment facility at Piketon, Ohio.

Stem (STEM) declined 7.4% after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding for a new funding relationship with CleanCapital, with Stem becoming CleanCapital's preferred provider for clean energy storage equipment and software, including the right of first refusal for all of energy storage projects the companies originate together.

