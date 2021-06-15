Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2021: LEU, PBA, RIG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 49%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.65% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping by 0.51%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.76 at $71.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.65 to $73.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $3.34 per 1 million BTU.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was gaining over 2% after saying the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved its license amendment request to produce high-assay, low-enriched uranium at its enrichment facility at Piketon, Ohio.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) was marginally advancing after saying volumes across its pipelines and facilities divisions have continued to grow steadily in 2021, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Transocean (RIG) has registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of various securities. Transocean was slightly higher in recent trading.

