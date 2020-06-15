Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2020: TTI,LQDT,XOG

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 50 cents to $36.76 per barrel per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was 72 cents higher at $39.45 per barrel per barrel. Natural gas futures were falling 5 cents to $1.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1.3% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 0.4% loss.

In company news, Tetra Technologies (TTI) declined 7.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said it was removing the oil and natural gas services company from the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective with the start of regular-session trading on June 22, explaining it was no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Liquidity Services (LQDT) also fell 1.6% after Monday saying it was selling its oil and natural gas production assets through AllSurplus.com, the company's newest auction marketplace. The equipment, which includes motorized pipe rollers, pressure vessels and other production units are all located in southeastern Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) dropped 17% after the exploration and development company Monday said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has secured $125 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which includes $15 million in new funding immediately available following court approval. The company also will "roll-up" $75 million in outstanding debt through its existing revolving credit agreement.

