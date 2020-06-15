Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2020: MCF,LQDT,TTI,XOG

Energy stocks continued to firm this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 86 cents higher at $37.12 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose $1.04 to $39.77 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 6 cents to $1.67 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) was retesting its Monday session lows, sinking 8% in late trade, after earlier reporting a more than three-fold increase in its Q1 production compared with year-ago levels, rising to 18,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 5,893 barrels per day during the first three months of 2019. Contango also said it has revised its senior credit facility, lowering its borrowing base to $95 million on June 9 followed by another $10 million reduction on June 30 and then falling to $75 million on Sept. 30.

Liquidity Services (LQDT) fell 2% after Monday saying it was selling its oil and natural gas production assets through AllSurplus.com, the company's newest auction marketplace. The equipment, which includes motorized pipe rollers, pressure vessels and other production units are all located in southeastern Texas.

Tetra Technologies (TTI) declined 8% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said it was removing the oil and natural gas services company from the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective with the start of regular-session trading on June 22, explaining it was no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) dropped more than 14% after the exploration and production company Monday said it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has secured $125 million in debtor-in-possession financing, including $15 million in new funding that will be immediately available following court approval.

