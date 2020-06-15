Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/15/2020: BP, XOG, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading lower premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining nearly 4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was less than 1% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.36 at $34.90 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.95 to $37.78 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) was slipping past 5% after the oil and gas major flagged $13 billion to $17.5 billion in aggregate post-tax, non-cash impairment charges against property, plant and equipment and write-offs of exploration intangibles to be booked in Q2.

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) was plunging by more than 17% after announcing that it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection.

Total (TOT) is currently evaluating the potential of converting its oil refinery in Grandpuits, France into a biorefinery because of long-standing issues with the pipeline that supplies the refinery, independent media organization Argus reported, citing French labor union CGT. Total was more than 2% lower recently.

