Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2023: TTE, NEXT, SHEL, CVI, XLE, USO, UNG

June 14, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.62% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $70.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.29% to $75.25 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.04% lower at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

NextDecade (NEXT) was rallying by more than 27% after saying it signed framework deals with TotalEnergies (TTE) and Global Infrastructure Partners for investment in phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project.

Shell (SHEL) was up more than 2% after saying it plans to increase its dividend by 15%, effective from the Q2 dividend that will be paid in September, and start at least $5 billion of share buybacks in the second half of the year.

CVR Energy (CVI) was more than 1% higher after saying its board has decided to keep the company's interest in its nitrogen fertilizer business.

