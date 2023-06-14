Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2023: TTE, NEXT, SHEL, CVI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.62% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $70.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.29% to $75.25 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.04% lower at $2.34 per 1 million BTU.

NextDecade (NEXT) was rallying by more than 27% after saying it signed framework deals with TotalEnergies (TTE) and Global Infrastructure Partners for investment in phase 1 of the Rio Grande LNG project.

Shell (SHEL) was up more than 2% after saying it plans to increase its dividend by 15%, effective from the Q2 dividend that will be paid in September, and start at least $5 billion of share buybacks in the second half of the year.

CVR Energy (CVI) was more than 1% higher after saying its board has decided to keep the company's interest in its nitrogen fertilizer business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.