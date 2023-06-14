News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2023: SHEL, PLUG, CEI

June 14, 2023

Energy stocks were lower on Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.6%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 6 million barrels in the week ended June 9 following a decrease of 2.3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.3% to $69.21 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 0.3% to $74.08 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.6% higher at $2.36 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) subsidiary Shell Petroleum plans to sell its holding in Shell Pakistan to simplify the oil company's portfolio. Shell shares were up 1.9%.

Plug Power (PLUG) said it expects revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion for full-year 2023. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $1.29 billion. The company's shares were down 0.2%.

Camber Energy (CEI) and Viking Energy said Wednesday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the Form S-4 Registration Statement of their planned merger. Camber shares rose 1.5%.

