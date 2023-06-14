Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2023: CEG, CVS, DUK, SHEL, PLUG

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was 0.1% lower.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 6 million barrels in the week ended June 9 following a decrease of 2.3 million barrels in the previous week.

The International Energy Agency said global oil demand is expected to hit record this year led by China and India, though growth is likely to slow "almost to a halt in the coming years" amid an accelerated shift toward cleaner energy technologies.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 1.2% to $68.57 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1.1% to $73.51 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.2% higher at $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, CVS Health (CVS) said it has signed an 18-megawatt agreement with Constellation Energy (CEG) to buy renewable energy. Constellation Energy shares were down 1.4%.

Duke Energy (DUK) subsidiary Duke Energy Progress said it proposed to increase rates to recover costs for the fuel used to generate electricity for North Carolina homes and businesses. Duke Energy shares were up 0.4%.

Shell (SHEL) subsidiary Shell Petroleum plans to sell its holding in Shell Pakistan to simplify the oil company's portfolio. Shell shares rose 1.4%.

Plug Power (PLUG) said it expects revenue between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion for full-year 2023. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $1.29 billion. The company's shares were down 2%.

