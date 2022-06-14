Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2022: CLR, SWN, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was climbing past 2%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.12% at $122.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.16% to $123.69 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.42% lower at $8.57 per 1 million BTU.

Continental Resources (CLR) shares were more than 12% higher after saying it received a non-binding proposal from the Hamm family to acquire the remaining stake it does not already own in the company for $70 per share.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) shares were up more than 2% the company said it has agreed to supply responsibly sourced gas to the North American subsidiary of German energy company Uniper.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) shares were climbing past 2% after the company said it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective after the market opens on June 27.

