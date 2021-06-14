Energy
TRCH

Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2021: TRCH,RCON,CRK,ESTE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks declined this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was dropping 1.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.03 lower at $71.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.18 to $72.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $3.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) climbed 13.3% after saying prospective merger partner Metamaterial generated a 26.7% year-over-year increase in revenue during the three months ended March 31, rising to CA$755.6 million (US$622.2 million), including a more than 10-fold increase in product sales for the Canadian electromagnetic films company to nearly CA$30 million.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 2.6% after announcing its purchase of working interests in assets it operates in Gonzales county in Texas from four individual sellers for $48 million in cash.

To the downside, Recon Technology (RCON) slid 20.1% after the Chinese energy services firm priced a $55 million direct offering of more than 8.81 million class A ordinary shares at $6.24 apiece, matching Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of 66-month warrants to buy an additional share at $6.24 each.

Comstock Resources (CRK) has turned 2.4% lower, reversing an early 2% gain that followed the oil and natural gas producer said it is planning to launch a private placement of a new series of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem a portion of its 9.75% senior notes maturing in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRCH RCON CRK ESTE

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular