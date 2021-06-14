Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2021: TRCH,RCON,CRK,ESTE

Energy stocks declined this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was dropping 1.9% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.03 lower at $71.18 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.18 to $72.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.06 to $3.35 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) climbed 13.3% after saying prospective merger partner Metamaterial generated a 26.7% year-over-year increase in revenue during the three months ended March 31, rising to CA$755.6 million (US$622.2 million), including a more than 10-fold increase in product sales for the Canadian electromagnetic films company to nearly CA$30 million.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 2.6% after announcing its purchase of working interests in assets it operates in Gonzales county in Texas from four individual sellers for $48 million in cash.

To the downside, Recon Technology (RCON) slid 20.1% after the Chinese energy services firm priced a $55 million direct offering of more than 8.81 million class A ordinary shares at $6.24 apiece, matching Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of 66-month warrants to buy an additional share at $6.24 each.

Comstock Resources (CRK) has turned 2.4% lower, reversing an early 2% gain that followed the oil and natural gas producer said it is planning to launch a private placement of a new series of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem a portion of its 9.75% senior notes maturing in 2026.

