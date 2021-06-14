Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2021: SSL, E, RDS.A, RDS.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.92% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was climbing by 0.61%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.62 at $71.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.58 to $73.27 per barrel and natural gas futures were unchanged at $3.30 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) was climbing past 3% after saying South Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved its sale of 16 air separation units to Air Liquide Large Industries South Africa Proprietary Ltd.

Var Energi, which is majority owned by Eni (E), has discovered oil in the North Sea's Garantiana field, the Italian energy firm said. Eni was up more than 1% in recent trading.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is exploring the sale of its holdings in the largest US oil field, a move that could raise as much as $10 billion for the Anglo-Dutch oil major, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources. Shell was up nearly 2% recently.

