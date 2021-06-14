Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2021: RCON,CRK,ESTE

Energy stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.27 to $71.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.78 to $73.02 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $3.31 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) slid 20.2% after the Chinese energy services firm priced a $55 direct offering of more than 8.81 million class A ordinary shares at $6.24 apiece, matching Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of 66-month warrants to buy an additional share at $6.24 each.

Comstock Resources (CRK) has turned nearly 1% lower, reversing an early 2% gain that followed the oil and natural gas producer said it is planning to launch a private placement of a new series of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem a portion of its 9.75% senior notes maturing in 2026.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 5.8% after Monday announcing its purchase of working interests in assets it operates in Gonzales county in Texas from four individual sellers for $48 million in cash.

