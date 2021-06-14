Energy
RCON

Energy Sector Update for 06/14/2021: RCON,CRK,ESTE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.27 to $71.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.78 to $73.02 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $3.31 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Recon Technology (RCON) slid 20.2% after the Chinese energy services firm priced a $55 direct offering of more than 8.81 million class A ordinary shares at $6.24 apiece, matching Friday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of 66-month warrants to buy an additional share at $6.24 each.

Comstock Resources (CRK) has turned nearly 1% lower, reversing an early 2% gain that followed the oil and natural gas producer said it is planning to launch a private placement of a new series of senior notes due 2030 and using the net proceeds to redeem a portion of its 9.75% senior notes maturing in 2026.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) rose 5.8% after Monday announcing its purchase of working interests in assets it operates in Gonzales county in Texas from four individual sellers for $48 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCON CRK ESTE

Latest Energy Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular