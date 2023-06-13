Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2023: TTE, OVV, SLNG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 3% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.2% at $68.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 3.1% to $74.09 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.49% higher at $2.345 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was gaining 1.2% in value after saying it made an oil and gas discovery on the OML 102 oil field offshore Nigeria.

Ovintiv (OVV) was up 1.8% after saying it closed the sale of its Bakken assets for $825 million in cash and its acquisition of core Midland Basin assets.

Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) said it has arranged a $10 million secured revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank. Stabilis Solutions was advancing 0.4% recently.

