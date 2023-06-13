News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2023: TTE, OVV, SLNG, XLE, USO, UNG

June 13, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 3% higher.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.2% at $68.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 3.1% to $74.09 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.49% higher at $2.345 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was gaining 1.2% in value after saying it made an oil and gas discovery on the OML 102 oil field offshore Nigeria.

Ovintiv (OVV) was up 1.8% after saying it closed the sale of its Bakken assets for $825 million in cash and its acquisition of core Midland Basin assets.

Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) said it has arranged a $10 million secured revolving credit facility with Cadence Bank. Stabilis Solutions was advancing 0.4% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE
OVV
SLNG
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.