News & Insights

Energy
DUK

Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2023: DUK, TTE, OVV

June 13, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.5% to $69.45 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3.5% to $74.39 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% higher at $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Duke Energy (DUK) said it will sell its unregulated utility scale commercial renewables business to Brookfield Renewable for about $2.8 billion, including non-controlling tax equity interests and debt. Duke shares were down 0.9%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was gaining 0.7% after the company made an oil and gas discovery on the OML 102 oil field offshore Nigeria.

Ovintiv (OVV) was up 3.1% after the company closed the sale of its Bakken assets for $825 million in cash and the acquisition of core Midland Basin assets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DUK
TTE
OVV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.