Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2023: DUK, TTE, OVV

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 3.5% to $69.45 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 3.5% to $74.39 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.4% higher at $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Duke Energy (DUK) said it will sell its unregulated utility scale commercial renewables business to Brookfield Renewable for about $2.8 billion, including non-controlling tax equity interests and debt. Duke shares were down 0.9%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was gaining 0.7% after the company made an oil and gas discovery on the OML 102 oil field offshore Nigeria.

Ovintiv (OVV) was up 3.1% after the company closed the sale of its Bakken assets for $825 million in cash and the acquisition of core Midland Basin assets.

