Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLE, TTE, IMPP, AZRE

Energy stocks were leading broader market declines ahead of the market's close on Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 3.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) falling 4.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 6.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down about 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled up 0.2% to $120.93 per barrel and Brent crude was up 0.2% to $122.27 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.23 lower to $8.62 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies (TTE) said Sunday it won a 25% stake in a new joint venture with QatarEnergy to participate in the North Field East liquefied natural gas project. TotalEnergies shares dropped 3%.

Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) shed nearly 13% after it entered into a warrant exercise transaction with several investors holding class B warrants for gross proceeds of $21.8 million.

Azure Power Global (AZRE) fell more than 4% after saying it will invest 1 billion Indian rupees ($12.8 million) in India's Premier Energies Group, which makes solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.