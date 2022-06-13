Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLE, IMPP, AZRE, CVE

Energy stocks were part of a broader market sell-off Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) retreating about 4.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking nearly 6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down about 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.13 at $121.80 per barrel, and Brent crude was up $1.12 at $123.13 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 lower to $8.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) shed more than 10% after it entered into a warrant exercise transaction with several investors holding class B warrants for gross proceeds of $21.8 million.

Azure Power Global (AZRE) fell about 4% after saying it will invest 1 billion Indian rupees ($12.8 million) in India's Premier Energies Group, which makes solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was almost 3% lower after it agreed to acquire the remaining 50% of the Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta that it didn't already own from partner BP (BP), which also fell nearly 3%.

