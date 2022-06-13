Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2022: TTE, CVE, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently down nearly 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.5% at $118.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.1% to $120.55 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.1% lower at $8.750 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it has won a 25% stake in a new joint venture with state-owned QatarEnergy to participate in the North Field East liquefied natural gas project. TotalEnergies shares were inactive premarket.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 50% of the Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta that it didn't already own, from its partner, BP (BP). Cenovus Energy was inactive premarket while and BP was recently down more than 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.