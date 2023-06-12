Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2023: SHEL, TK, XLE, USO, UNG

(Corrects the expected timeframe for Shell chief executive's announcement and adds the reporting day in the 3rd paragraph.)

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.9% at $68.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 2.5% to $72.90 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.0% lower at $2.231 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) Chief Executive Wael Sawan is expected to announce this week a decision to shelve the company's proposed annual oil output reduction by 1% to 2% as it has already largely hit its oil cut objectives, Reuters reported Friday, citing three company sources. Shell was 0.8% lower in recent premarket activity.

Teekay (TK) was advancing 0.8% after saying it has repurchased 4.4 million common shares for $25 million under its existing $30 million share repurchase plan.

