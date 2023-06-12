News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2023: SHEL, TK, XLE, USO, UNG

June 12, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down nearly 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.9% at $68.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 2.5% to $72.90 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.0% lower at $2.231 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shell (SHEL) Chief Executive Wael Sawan is expected to announce next week a decision to shelve the company's proposed annual oil output reduction by 1% to 2% as it has already largely hit its oil cut objectives, Reuters reported, citing three company sources. Shell was 0.8% lower in recent premarket activity.

Teekay (TK) was advancing 0.8% after saying it has repurchased 4.4 million common shares for $25 million under its existing $30 million share repurchase plan.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
