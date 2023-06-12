Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2023: HAL, GE, CLMT, RIO

Energy stocks were declining late Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 1.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for year-end oil prices as supply remains abundant despite production cuts from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia's independent move to reduce its July exports by one million barrels a day.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 4.7% to $66.88 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was dropping 4.2% to $71.67 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 0.6% higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Halliburton (HAL) said it has won a contract to provide completions, liners, and monitoring products and services for the carbon capture and storage system within the HyNet North West project in the UK's Liverpool Bay. Halliburton shares were down 1.7%.

General Electric's (GE) second-tier unit GE Gas Power, a natural gas power technology and services company, and Northern Lights, a Norwegian firm that develops infrastructure for carbon dioxide transport and storage, said they have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore end-to-end carbon capture and storage opportunities. General Electric shares were up 0.2%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) and its Calumet Finance Corp. subsidiary said they are planning to offer $325 million in senior notes due 2028. Calumet Specialty shares were down 2.6%.

Rio Tinto (RIO) said it will invest $1.1 billion to expand its aluminum smelter at Canada's Complexe Jonquiere. Rio Tinto shares were shedding 1.2%.

