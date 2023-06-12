Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2023: CLMT, RIO, NWE

Energy stocks were declining on Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.4%.

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for year-end oil prices as supply remains abundant despite production cuts from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia's independent move to cut its July exports by 1 million barrels a day.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 4.1% to $67.33 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 3.6% to $72.07 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) and its Calumet Finance Corp. subsidiary said Monday they are planning to offer $325 million in senior notes due 2028. Calumet Specialty shares were down 3.4%.

Rio Tinto (RIO) said Monday it will invest $1.1 billion to expand its aluminum smelter at Canada's Complexe Jonquiere. Rio Tinto shares were shedding 1.4%.

NorthWestern (NWE) will resume the construction of a $250 million natural gas power plant in Montana after a two-month delay, the Associated Press reported Friday. NorthWestern was down 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.