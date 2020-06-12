Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2020: XOG,TRCH,HFC

Energy stocks eased slightly from their prior highs this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.4% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was up 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 8 cents higher at $36.26 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 46 cents to $39.01 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $1.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) jumped out to a 13% gain after late Thursday disclosing plans to revise its wage and salary structure in response to recent industry upheavals, with CEO Matthew Owens agreeing to reduce his 2020 target compensation by 20%. Sixteen other senior executives will split $6.7 million in retention payments in exchange for sitting out the company's annual incentive program this year and also waiving any potential stock awards. It also cut the base retainers for its non-employee directors by $10,000, according to the new regulatory filing.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was 2.4% higher, drifting off a nearly 5% gain earlier Friday, after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the refinery company to sell from neutral previously along with a $5 reduction in Goldman's price target for the company's stock to $28 a share.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose fractionally after the exploration and production company Friday announced plans for a $3 million private placement of nearly 7.9 million common shares at 38 cents apiece, or about 2.9% under Thursday's closing price. The unnamed institutional investor also will receive 12-month warrants to buy up to 3.16 million additional shares exercisable at 55 cents a share. The net proceeds will fund drilling activities, debt repayment and other general corporate purposes.

