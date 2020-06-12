Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2020: TRCH,HFC,ERA,VTOL

Energy stocks were mostly higher in Friday's markets recovery, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 26 cents to $36.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 6 cents to $38.61 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 5 cents lower at $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 2.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% gain.

In company news, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 2.1% after the exploration and production company Friday announced plans for a $3 million private placement of nearly 7.9 million common shares at 38 cents apiece, or about 2.9% under Thursday's closing price. The unnamed institutional investor also will receive 12-month warrants to buy up to 3.16 million additional shares exercisable at 55 cents a share. The net proceeds will fund drilling activities, debt repayment and other general corporate purposes.

HollyFrontier (HFC) was 1.8% higher, drifting off an nearly 5% gain earlier Friday, after a Goldman Sach downgrade of the refinery company to sell from neutral previously along with a $5 reduction in Goldman's price target for the company's stock to $28 a share.

The Bristow Group (VTOL) climbed 1.3% after Friday saying it has completed its all-stock merger with offshore oilfield-services company Era Group (ERA). Under terms of the Jan. 24 merger agreement, Bristow Group shareholders will own about 77% of the combined companies, which Monday will start trading under Bristol's VTOL ticker symbol.

