Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2020: OKE, RDS.A, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were trading higher pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by over 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.20 at $36.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.32 to $38.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

ONEOK (OKE) was declining by more than 5% after it priced a public offering Thursday of 26 million of its common shares at $32 per share for gross proceeds of about $832 million.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A) plan to drill exploratory wells in a Mexican deepwater block has been approved by the country's National Hydrocarbons Commission, online news service BNAmericas reported. Shares are up over 5%.

Total Solar Distributed Generation, a unit of French energy major Total (TOT), said it entered into a deal with Ching Luh Group to provide the athletic footwear manufacturer with 3.2 MW of solar-powered rooftops for two of its production facilities in Vietnam. Total is up more than 4%.

