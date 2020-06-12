Energy Sector Update for 06/12/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Commerzbank reports, and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude headed for its first weekly decline in seven after US inventories hit a record high and the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections reinforced the Federal Reserve's gloomy outlook for the US economy.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, which slumped by about 8% on Thursday, extended their declines and traded 0.5% lower at $36.13. Its international counterpart, Brent, rose 0.4% to $38.69.

Oil prices were under pressure mid-week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday US crude oil stockpiles surged by 5.7 million barrels last week to a new record high of 538.1 million barrels, reportedly exceeding the market's expectations.

The plunge in prices on Thursday was accompanied by a widespread sell-off in risk assets following media reports that a second wave of coronavirus infections may be building in parts of the US that had reopened too early, with one saying about half a dozen states were seeing a surge in new cases. The number of confirmed infections in the US surpassed 2 million with fatalities surging past 114,000 after midday on Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The drop in oil prices this week followed a rally that began at the end of April amid the so-called economic re-opening trade and production cuts globally.

In fact, over the week to June 2, institutional investors on the New York Mercantile Exchange had increased their net long positions in West Texas Intermediate to 394,000 contracts, the highest level since July 2018, Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said on Friday.

"It is not surprising then that the return of risk aversion, which hit stock markets hard on Thursday, is also leading to profit-taking on the oil market," Weinberg said.

Citing the EIA data, the Commerzbank report also pointed out the US has once again become a net oil importer, with inflows of about 2 million barrels per day.

"It is not only the weak demand that has facilitated the inventory build but also the trade dynamics," Weinberg said. "While cheap Saudi [Arabian] imports, in particular, were fairly high, crude oil exports at a mere 2.4 million barrels per day declined to their lowest level since last autumn."

On Friday, data compiled by Baker Hughes (BKR) showed the US oil rig count fell by seven to 199 during the week that ended June 12, declining for the 13th straight week to its lowest level since June 2009. The combined oil and gas rig count for the US dropped by five to 279 last week as gas rigs rose by two to 78.

In Canada, the oil and gas rig counts were flat at seven and 14, respectively, during the period under review. As a result, the aggregate count for North America slipped by five to 300, compared with 1,076 a year earlier.

