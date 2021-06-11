Energy
Energy Sector Update for 06/11/2021: PBF,TRCH,RCON,SNP

Energy stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.74 to $71.03 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.30 to $72.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $3.29 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 4.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, PBF Energy (PBF) climbed 4.7% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $18 and reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock, citing the improving outlook for commodity prices.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 1.9% after saying shareholders voted in favor of all five proposals needed for the oil and natural gas company's proposed business combination with Canadian holographics and optics firm Metamaterial (MMAT.CN) to move forward.

Recon Technology (RCON) was plunging 56%, giving back an early 37% gain to a best-ever $17.50 a share that followed the Chinese oilfield services company saying it secured two new contracts valued at a combined 3.3 million renminbi (about $510,000) from China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) for its ultra-deep electric submersible progressing cavity well pump.

