Energy Sector Update for 06/11/2021: BP,PBF,TRCH,RCON,SNP

Early energy gains dimmed late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index still up 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) dipped 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index held a gain of 0.8% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index edged up less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.62 higher at $70.91 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures extended their recent surge, rising another $0.15 to $3.30 per million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) was fractionally higher late in Friday trading after Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the energy major is working on a plan to spin off its operations in Iraq into a standalone company jointly owned with China National Petroleum, one of its partners in Iraq's Rumaila oil field.

PBF Energy (PBF) climbed 5.1% after Goldman Sachs raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $18, citing the improving outlook for commodity prices, while reiterating its neutral rating.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 3.3% after saying shareholders voted in favor of all five proposals needed for the oil and natural gas company's proposed business combination with Canadian holographics and optics company Metamaterial (MMAT.CN) to move forward.

Among decliners, Recon Technology (RCON) plunged almost 52%, giving back an early 37% gain to a best-ever $17.50 a share that followed the Chinese oilfield services company saying it secured two new contracts valued at a combined 3.3 million renminbi (about $510,000) from China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) for its ultra-deep electric submersible progressing cavity well pump.

