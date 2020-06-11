Energy Sector Update for 06/11/2020: XOM,TOPS,TNP,MUR

Energy stocks extended their steep plunge this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 8.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 9.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.26 lower at $36.34 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $3.66 to $38.07 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 3 cents to $1.81 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was 8.7% lower in late trade following reports it was again preparing to sell its assets in British North Sea after falling oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak sidelined its original efforts. The energy major has discussed a deal with several potential buyers in recent weeks, four sources with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters, although they also said the company still could withdraw the sale unless it generates sufficient interest.

Murphy Oil (MUR) declined over 12%. KeyBanc Thursday raised its price target for the production and exploration company by $4 to $20 a share and also reiterated it overweight stock rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) slid 15% despite the crude oil transportation company Thursday declaring a 50% special dividend increase to $0.075 per share, payable June 25. It also reported Q1 net income of $0.12 per share, improving on a $0.01 profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 21.7% over year-ago levels to $178.9 million.

TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled 21% after the tanker company announced a $15 million private placement of nearly 117.2 million common shares with selected institutional investors at 12.8 cents apiece, or 30% under Wednesday's closing price. A portion of the net proceeds may be used for the company's planned purchase of ownership stakes in two new tankers now under construction and for general corporate purposes.

