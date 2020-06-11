Energy Sector Update for 06/11/2020: TOPS,TNP,MUR

Energy stocks were sharply lower amid a nearly 10% drop in crude oil prices this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 7.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was dropping $3.82 to $35.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $3.47 to $38.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $1.82 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was slipping 7.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sinking over 11.5%.

In company news, TOP Ships (TOPS) tumbled almost 19% after the tanker company announced a $15 million private placement of nearly 117.2 million common shares with selected institutional investors at 12.8 cents apiece, or 30% under Wednesday's closing price. A portion of the net proceeds may be used for the company's planned purchase of ownership stakes in two new tankers now under construction and for general corporate purposes.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) slid nearly 14% despite the crude oil transportation company Thursday declaring a 50% special dividend increase to $0.075 per share, payable June 25. It also reported Q1 net income of $0.12 per share, improving on a $0.01 profit during the same quarter last year, while revenue grew 21.7% over year-ago levels to $178.9 million.

Murphy Oil (MUR) declined 10%. KeyBanc Thursday raised its price target for the production and exploration company by $4 to $20 a share and also reiterated it overweight stock rating.

