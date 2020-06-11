Energy Sector Update for 06/11/2020: OKE, EPD, NOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were down during premarket Thursday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) fell 7%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) declined 5% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) slipped 5%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $2.96 to $36.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was $2.53 lower to $39.20 per barrel and the natural gas futures were flat at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Stocks moving on the news include ONEOK (OKE), which fell more than 11% after the company said it is planning to launch a public offering of 26 million common shares. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) also retreated around 8% after the company announced on late Wednesday that it has agreed to purchase about 320 acres of core Williston Basin properties operated by WPX Energy (WPX) for a total consideration of $1.5 million in cash.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was down more than 3% before markets open on Thursday. Reuters earlier reported that the company is working with US authorities to advance its joint Sea Port Oil Terminal offshore project with Enbridge (ENB) following last week's suspension of the application review schedule.

