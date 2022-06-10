Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLE, PFHC, MTDR, SMLP

Energy stocks saw a slight recovery but were still lower in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) retreating 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking 3.7% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down about 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.98 lower at $120.53 per barrel and Brent crude was falling by $1.17 to $121.90 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 lower to $8.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProFrac Holding (PFHC) shares rose 0.4% after BofA Securities initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and $26 price target.

Matador Resources' (MTDR) board amended the company's dividend policy to increase quarterly cash dividends on its common stock to $0.10 per share. Shares of Matador were down 1%.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was almost 4% higher after saying Thursday its Summit Midstream Holdings subsidiary has agreed to sell Summit Midstream Permian to Matador Resources for $75 million in cash.

