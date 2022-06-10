Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLE, MTDR, SMLP, CPE

Energy stocks were sharply lower in Friday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) retreating 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was sinking more than 4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping about 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.03 lower at $119.48 per barrel and Brent crude was falling by $2.20 to $120.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.28 lower to $8.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Matador Resources' (MTDR) board amended the company's dividend policy to increase quarterly cash dividends on its common stock to $0.10 per share. Shares of Matador were down almost 3%.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was more than 3% higher after saying Thursday its Summit Midstream Holdings subsidiary has agreed to sell Summit Midstream Permian to Matador Resources for $75 million in cash.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) fell more than 5% after the company on Thursday priced a $600 million offering of 7.5% senior unsecured notes due 2030.

