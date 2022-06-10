Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2022: SMLP, MTDR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipping by 0.64%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.40% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.06% at $121.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.07% to $122.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.44% lower at $8.74 per 1 million BTU.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) shares were climbing past 4% after the company said its Summit Midstream Holdings subsidiary has agreed to sell Summit Midstream Permian to Matador Resources (MTDR) for $75 million in cash.

Matador Resources (MTDR) said its board of directors amended the company's dividend policy to increase quarterly cash dividends on its common stock to $0.10 per share, from its previous policy of paying $0.05 per share, initiated in October 2021. Matador Resources shares were recently down more than 1%.

