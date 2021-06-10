Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2021: MRO,LNG,EQT,KLXE

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $0.22 to $69.74 per barrel, reversing early gains, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was slipping $0.26 to $71.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 higher at $3.15 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was dropping 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.4% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.4%.

In company news, Marathon Oil (MRO) climbed 1.1% after RBC Capital Markets raised its stock rating for the energy producer to outperform from sector perform and increased its price target by $4 to $18 apiece, citing the outlook for commodity prices.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) was fractionally higher after the liquified natural gas company announced a new collaboration with EQT Corp. (EQT) and privately held Aethon Energy Management to better monitor, verify and report their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. EQT shares also were 1.9% higher.

KLX Energy (KLXE) shares declined 17.1% after it reported a Q1 net loss of $4.41 per share, improving on a $52.60 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the single-analyst call expecting a $2.32 per share loss for the three months ended April 30. Revenue grew 9.4% year over year to $90.8 million, also lagging the $95.1 million analyst call.

