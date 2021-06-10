Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2021: KLXE, EQNR, SRE, RNGR

Energy stocks were climbing ahead of the opening bell on Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 1.2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.33 at $70.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.37 to $72.59 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.04 cents higher at $3.17 per 1 million BTU.

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) are down 11% even though the oilfield services company reported a narrower loss and higher revenue in fiscal Q1.

In other company news, Equinor (EQNR) reached a deal to sell its refining business in Denmark to the Klesch Group for an undisclosed sum. Shares of the Norwegian oil major were inactive.

Sempra Energy (SRE) shares were unchanged after it signed a framework with the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory for jointly advancing future net-zero energy systems.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) shares were unchanged after it named Chairman Bill Austin as interim chief executive officer, succeeding Darron Anderson.

