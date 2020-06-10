Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2020: MNRL, EPD, ENB, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreating by almost 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.56% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.83% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.62 at $38.32 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.58 to $40.60 per barrel and natural gas futures were up one cent at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) was more than 7% lower after it priced an offering of 6.6 million class A common shares being offered by certain selling stockholders at $13.75 a share. The underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 990,000 class A common shares.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is working with US authorities to advance its joint Sea Port Oil Terminal offshore project with Enbridge (ENB) after last week's suspension of the application review schedule, Reuters reported. Enterprise Products Partners was slightly lower, while Enbridge was advancing by more than 1% in recent trading.

