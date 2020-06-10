Energy Sector Update for 06/10/2020: INDO,EC,EPD,ENB

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 17 cents at $38.79 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude was declining 24 cents to $40.96 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2 cents higher at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was sinking 5.8%.

In company news, Indonesia Energy (INDO) was 7.6% lower this afternoon, giving back an early 5% gain that followed the exploration and production company Wednesday announcing a contract extension with the Indonesian government allowing it to operate the Kruh exploration block through May 2030. The company is expecting to begin drilling six new wells on the 63,753-acre block on Sumatra before the end of September and significantly increase production over its current 7,582 barrels per month.

Ecopetrol (EC) was down 2.3% this afternoon. The Columbian oil and natural gas company and privately held Plug and Play signed a deal to work with selected startup companies to identify and develop new technologies to address future challenges in the energy industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) fell almost 3%. The company reportedly is working with US authorities to advance its offshore sea port oil terminal project with Enbridge (ENB) following a temporary suspension last week of the application review process. Enterprise told Reuters it was working to provide the US Coast Guard and Maritime Administration with additional project details and reviewing public comments. Enbridge shares recently were down about 1.2%.

