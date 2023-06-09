Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2023: TTE, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down a slight 0.06%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 3.0% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.4% at $71.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude eased 0.3% to $75.76 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 3.6% lower at $2.267 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for a one-gigawatt onshore wind farm project in Kazakhstan. TotalEnergies was almost 1% lower recently.

Ecopetrol (EC) said the International Chamber of Commerce decided in favor of the company's Refineria de Cartagena unit in an arbitration proceeding against Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV, CB&I (UK) Ltd. and CBI Colombiana, or CB&I collectively, ordering a $1 billion payment to the oil company. Ecopetrol was down 0.1% recently.

