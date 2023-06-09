Energy Sector Update for 06/09/2023: ETRN, SHEL, TTE, NI

Energy stocks were lower late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.6% to $70.18 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.5% to $74.80 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.8% lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, JP Morgan lifted the price target on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to $11 from $9.50 and kept the neutral rating. Equitrans shares were still down 2.1%.

Shell (SHEL) Chief Executive Wael Sawan is expected to announce next week a decision to shelve the company's proposed annual oil output reduction by 1% to 2% because production objectives have already been achieved, Reuters reported. Shell shares were down 0.6%.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it signed a 25-year power purchase agreement for a 1-gigawatt onshore wind farm project in Kazakhstan. The shares dropped 0.5%.

NiSource (NI) shed 0.8% after the company said it closed its issuance of $750 million of five-year senior notes in two series, as well as an additional $300 million of its 5.25% notes due March 30, 2028, priced at 100.28% of the incremental principal amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.